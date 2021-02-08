In one word, many describe 2020 as a year of shocking, grief, crazy, fear, unprecedented, frustrating, surreal, sad, challenging, worrisome, crazy and WT#. Feel free to add your own adjective…..

This year, more than ever, we were about helping our families, friends, neighbours and our channel community. No one was a stranger anymore.

We saw so many amazing people step up to the challenge to do the same in 2020 and this Reseller Choice Awards is dedicated to these courageous people who just did whatever they had to do to make it through and help others at the same time.

As such, we added three new awards this year…

Best Support During The Pandemic which went to ITCLoud (a Microsoft cloud distributor). Best Virtual Event went to Sherweb (a Microsoft cloud distributor) and Best Channel Chief went to Rob Rae of Datto. You only need to get to know these 3 winners to understand why they won this top spot. Their passion for what they do simply shines through. More articles to come on this next level of abilities.

It was very interesting to see how the channel voted and ranked companies in all of the categories. The best overall vendor was also a big achievement and the top spot went to Lenovo.

The other big win for Best Distributor went to Ingram Micro for the first time. The first 12 years were dominated by Tech Data. Last year Synnex took over the top spot. It’s interesting to see the historic voting patterns in this category over the past decade.

If your company was nominated in any of the 68 categories, then it meant that channel partners voted for you as the best from their perspective. If your name was not on this list, well that is something that we cannot answer. If you were ranked in the top 3 finalist, you can rest assured that you did an outstanding job in the channel and it did not go unnoticed!

Well, if you won the #1 spot, then you know what it means. For all others, maybe you will step up bigger in 2021. Remember this is like an election where you need to get your voters out to vote.

Every year, we get asked “why does the Reseller Choice Awards matter?” To us it’s obvious as it’s the only award that you can “WIN” or better yet “EARN” if your channel partners voted for you AND you got the most votes! Not sure what could be a better recognition to receive in the IT Channel, than when your customers vote for you!

We get asked a lot “did we win?”. The final announcements are only made at the awards gala. Over 80% of the finalists attend and the winners get the big channel recognition as well as a chance to thank those who voted for them. Noting says you are doing a great job better than votes from your customers.

So, there were 637 vendors and distributors nominated in the 2020 Reseller Choice Awards. 68 categories were up for awards. Canadian channel partners voted between November 1st 2020 to January 15th 2021. Over these 2.5 months, we constantly invited our eChannelNEWS and ChannelNEXT Canadian communities of channel partners (over 8,000 VARs, MSPs, ITSPs and MSSPs) to vote at www.choiceawards.ca. The companies with the most votes won.

This year was the first virtual event of the Canadian Awards Gala. It ran just over 3.5 hours on Feb 4. It went much longer than expected. Winners had many great things to say. This time matters for people who did their very best and to set the example for others to follow. We congratulate and honour them.

This time we also “live streamed” the event on YouTube, FaceBook and LinkedIn. It was a test of things to come as we will be live-streaming most of what we do in 2021. A new-normal for us.

Now labelled as an essential service, IT companies were responsible for keeping everyone connected, working remotely and ensuring vital health systems as well as all governmental organizations to be up and running! Can you imagine the outcome of this pandemic without technology to keep us connected?

The winners for the 2020 Reseller Choice Awards are:

If there was one vendor who dominated the awards, it would be Microsoft. They won in just about every category they play in. Microsoft played a monumental role for so many during the pandemic.

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best AI Application Google

Scale AI Cognitive Scale Best Anti-Spam ESET Microsoft BitDefender Best Anti-Virus ESET BitDefender Sophos Best Big Data Solution Microsoft IBM DellEMC Best Broad-Based Distributor Ingram Micro

Synnex Tech-Data Best Business Notebook Lenovo

HP Dell Best Business Printer HP Lexmark Xerox Best Business Projector Epson InFocus NEC/BenQ Best Business Router Cisco Fortinet Sonicwall Best Business Workstation Lenovo HP Dell Best Channel Chief Rob Rae – Datto

Greg Salter – Zebra Andrew Sage – Cisco Best Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Datto Veeam ITCloud.ca Best Cloud Platform Microsoft ITCloud.ca Sherweb Best Cloud Storage Microsoft AWS Dropbox Best Cloud/SaaS Distributor ITCloud.ca Ingram Micro Sherweb Best Collaboration Tool Microsoft

Datto RingCentral Best Computer Display HP ViewSonic Samsung Best Consumer Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best CRM Microsoft ConnectWise Datto Best Customer Service (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Bluestar Ingram Micro Best Data Centre Microsoft Q9 – Bell F12 Networks Best Digital Document Management Microsoft

Adobe Open Text Best Emerging Vendor Zerto Digital River Backup Assist/Commvault Best Endpoint Security ESET BitDefender SentinelOne Best ERP Microsoft Sage SAP Best Financial Software Intuit Sage Microsoft Best Firewall Fortinet WatchGuard Cisco Best Gaming Desktop Asus Dell Lenovo Best Interactive Digital Display ViewSonic HP Samsung Best IoT Solution Cisco Microsoft Intel Best IT Assessment Tool Auvik Networks

Kaseya WatchGuard Best Label Printer Zebra Dymo Brother Best Mesh Wifi System Ubiquiti Networks

Cisco Asus Best Mobile Device Management Microsoft SOTI Cisco/Sophos Best Mobile Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Epson Honeywell Best Multi-Function Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best NAS QNAP Synology Buffalo Technology Best Network Operation Centre (NOC) ConnectWise

ServiceNow Solarwinds Best Online Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN IT in Canada Best Overall Vendor Lenovo Zebra ESET/Datto Best Password Management Lastpass by LogMeIn

IT Glue 1Password Best Portable Projector Epson

ViewSonic InFocus Best Portable Storage WD Seagate Samsung Best POS Vendor Lenovo HP ELO Best Print Managed Services Xerox

HP Lexmark Best Product Support (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Bluestar Ingram Micro Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Solarwinds

Datto NinjaRMM Best Remote Work Solution Microsoft Google Splashtop Best SAN HPE Dell Lenovo Best Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Canon HP Best SD-WAN Cisco Fortinet Riverbed Best Security Operation Centre (SOC) WatchGuard Palo Alto Networks Arctic Wolf Best Security Vendor BitDefender Fortinet ESET Best Server Dell Lenovo HPE Best Service Automation (PSA) ConnectWise Datto Solarwinds Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch Cisco HPE Ubiquiti Networks Best SOHO Router Cisco Sonicwall Ubiquiti Networks Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud) Bluestar D&H GB Micro Best Tablet Apple Microsoft Samsung Best Telephony (VOIP) Cisco

Microsoft RingCentral Best UPS Battery Backup Schneider Eaton Tripp Lite Best Vendor Channel Program Lenovo Zebra Datto Best Vendor Support During Pandemic ITCloud.ca

Lenovo HP/Dell Best Virtual Event Sherweb ITCloud.ca Scansource Best Virtualization Software VMWare Microsoft Citrix

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2020 Reseller Choice Awards!

Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:

1. Microsoft

2. Datto

3. VMware

4. AWS

5. Google

6. Barracuda



7. ITCloud.ca

8. Sherweb



9. HPE

10. RingCentral

Women In Tech awards:

Jodi Bonham – Eaton



Lesley English – OCR



JoAnne Hardy – WBM To win the cash prizes, the voters had to include their contact information when voting. To win the grand prize, the recipient had to have been live at the end of the award ceremony. The winners of the “thank you for voting” cash prize draws of $200 each were: Elyse Martel – Micro-Logic

Rick Taylor – PC Protex

Jason Teresko – Northern Nerds

Stéphane Trépanier – Hector Solutions

Allan White – Cassandra Management Systems Note: Jason Teresko will be paying it forward as he will be giving this prize to a customer who recently was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The winner of the $500 cash grand prize was Mat Berube of Leadwave.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2020 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 3rd, 2022 (save the date).

