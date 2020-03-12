Zscaler, Inc., a leader in cloud security, announced the new Zscaler Summit Partner Program. The new program is designed to help customers and prospects achieve secure digital transformation through the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform by fostering tighter collaboration with partners. The program will create long-term partner growth by expanding opportunities, improving incentives, and providing the training partners need in order to become trusted advisors who help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Succeeding in a mobile and cloud-first world goes far beyond selecting the right cloud service and implementing it. The Zscaler Summit Partner Program takes a more focused, merit-based approach to partner enablement by rewarding partners who technically invest in our joint customers’ digital transformation. Zscaler partners must be capable of architecting a solution for customers that supports the changing needs of the modern world and establishes the connection between Zscaler and key alliance partners like Crowdstrike, Microsoft, Silver Peak Systems, and more.

A select set of partners will be invited to the Zscaler Concierge Service, which will grant unprecedented access to Zscaler internal teams and resources. This service will give partners the same world-class training Zscaler uses in customer success, customer experience, pre-sales engineering, and sales enablement to ensure Zscaler partners can make our customers as successful as possible.

Zscaler is also simplifying channel enablement for new partners who are building their technical excellence with three new tiers – Base Camp, Alpine, and Zenith – to incentivize channel partners to gradually expand their technical expertise, go-to-market excellence and customer success. New partners will be able to work with Zscaler and find all the support they need through a partner portal with self-service across all facets of an opportunity from deal registration to enablement.

“In order to capitalize upon digital transformation, organizations must move applications to the cloud, transform their networks to support the cloud apps, and then transform security to protect the business. The Zscaler Summit Partner Program is designed to train and reward our most strategic partners to drive this success hand-in-hand with our customers,” said Al Caravelli, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Zscaler. “By focusing on partners who deeply invest in our customers’ success, we can train them the same way we train our own employees while also launching the more traditional self-service model for additional partners.”

For more information on the Zscaler Summit Partner Program please visit www.zscaler.com