Eric S. Yuan, Zoom’s CEO, announces that they have reached an agreement to acquire Five9, a provider of the intelligent cloud contact center in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.7 billion

The trend towards a hybrid workforce has accelerated over the last year, advancing contact centers’ shift to the cloud and increasing demand by customers for customized and personalized experiences.

Yuan comments, “We expect that this acquisition will help enhance Zoom’s presence with customers and allow us to accelerate our long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24 billion contact center market. Five9 is a pioneer of cloud-based contact center software. Its highly-scalable and secure cloud contact center delivers a comprehensive suite of easy-to-use applications that allows management and optimization of customer interactions across many different channels. Combining Five9’s Contact Center as a Service (“CCaaS”) solution with Zoom’s broad communications platform will transform how businesses connect with their customers, building the customer engagement platform of the future”.

“Businesses spend significant resources annually on their contact centers, but still struggle to deliver a seamless experience for their customers,” said Rowan Trollope, Chief Executive Officer of Five9. “It has always been Five9’s mission to make it easy for businesses to fix that problem and engage with their customers in a more meaningful and efficient way. Joining forces with Zoom will provide Five9’s business customers access to best-of-breed solutions, particularly Zoom Phone, that will enable them to realize more value and deliver real results for their business. This, combined with Zoom’s ‘ease-of use’ philosophy and broad communication portfolio, will truly enable customers to engage via their preferred channel of choice.”

“Importantly, we recognize that an open partner ecosystem is a key benefit of Zoom — it drives innovation and ensures customers have more choice and flexibility to meet their unique needs. We expect to maintain our partnerships in order to continue supporting customers’ contact center of choice”, adds Yuan

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022, is subject to approval by Five9 stockholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.