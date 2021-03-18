Zerto announced positive growth and cloud technology trends among its customer base for the second half of 2020. Across 13 industries, Zerto’s customers continued their expansion of data protection (DP) and disaster recovery (DR)-to-cloud technology with the adoption of Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and IBM Cloud.

Global Footprint Grows

In the global healthcare industry, Zerto expanded its customer base by 100 percent and doubled its global healthcare business in the second half of 2020. Additionally, Zerto experienced a 100 percent increase in size of customer project implementation in the global public sector. In EMEA specifically, Zerto experienced a 300 percent spike in the size of project implementations in the public sector.

Additional key growth highlights include:

New customers in the computers and electronics industry increased by 85 percent.

New customers in the business and consulting industry also increased by 300 percent.

New customers in the federal government, business, and consulting services industries increased by more than 40 percent.

New customers across the manufacturing, software, internet, and telecommunications industries increased by more than 10 percent.

The average project implementation size increased by 200 percent in the legal industry.

Innovation in the Cloud

Zerto customers continued to expand their DP and DR-to-cloud adoption with public cloud providers that included AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, and Google Cloud. Zerto announced a key cloud partnership with Google in 2H 2020 and added new cloud advancements such as VMware on public cloud DR and DP for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. Key highlights include:

Zerto increased its footprint for DR-to-cloud engagements by nearly 100 percent.

Zerto was also recognized for its innovation in the cloud through numerous accolades that included DCIG’s TOP 5 Azure Backup report, TMCnet’s 2020 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery award, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Company for 2021 recognition, as well as being named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.

Source: Zerto