Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, announced Zerto 8.5 with new cloud capabilities at its “New World. New Backup” launch event. Zerto 8.5 offers backup to Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) directly from on-premises deployments for long-term retention of data and VMware on public cloud support for Azure VMware Solution (AVS), Google Cloud VMware Engine, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. These additional cloud capabilities deliver new public cloud disaster recovery (DR) and data protection for complete infrastructure flexibility to customers.

Zerto 8.5 introduces:

Backup directly to Microsoft Azure and AWS

Instant file and folder restores to production

VMware on public cloud disaster recovery and data protection for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution

Platform automation and lifecycle management features

Zerto Data Protection offering enabling the use of Zerto for lower tier application backup.

Zerto PowerShell Cmdlets Module.

For further information about Zerto’s new backup for a new world, click here.