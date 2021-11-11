Julian Lee recently spoke to channel veteran, Wendy Thacker. She serves as Vice President of Channel Marketing, North America at ScanSource. She has been with the company since 1996 and has served in multiple roles during her tenure with ScanSource, including Director of Vendor Business and Marketing, and as Team Leader for ScanSource’s point-of-sale business. ScanSource, Inc. is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services.