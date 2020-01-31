Tina Gravel works for cyber security firm, AppGate, a spinoff of Cyxtera Technologies. She has over 25 years of indirect and direct sales and customer service/support in IT with a special emphasis on Blockchain, IoT, AI, AR, Security and cloud computing. She is an experienced, results oriented and self motivated professional with a strong record of accomplishments in firms with high growth and those in turnaround mode. She also has superior communication skills and significant international experience.
