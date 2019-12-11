Natalie Benitah leads the Commercial Partner Strategy and Go-To-Market team for Microsoft Canada, a position she has held since December 2018. She is responsible for activating the partner ecosystem for Microsoft Canada and for managing Microsoft’s 4 solution area businesses within the partner organization. Natalie is a seasoned IT business leader. Prior to joining Microsoft, she spent 18 years at HP where she most recently was a member of the Canadian leadership team and Vice President, Printing Category running HP’s most profitable business. During her tenure at HP, she also ran the Personal Systems business, the Enterprise servers, storage and networking category, and held various roles in distribution partner channel sales, marketing and operations. She also has experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry having spent 8 years at Procter and Gamble where she began her career. Her broad-level operational, strategic planning, and business management experience has proven to be instrumental in influencing change wherever she has worked.

Natalie is a techie at heart with an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from McGill University. She is passionate about encouraging school aged girls to consider STEM careers. She is a member of the executive advisory board of FIRST Robotics Canada, an organization that fosters interest in technology for elementary and high school students thru robot building competitions.