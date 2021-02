Hedy Belttary is Senior Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche. Her experience with Laserfiche spans two decades and includes running her own Laserfiche value-added reseller organization, a role that provided her with a deep understanding of the needs of the channel. Today, she works closely with CEO Chris Wacker to standardize and spread a marketing and sales model that emphasizes in-person education, peer-to-peer training, vendor partnerships and a widely successful reseller channel.