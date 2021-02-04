Elisabeth Bykoff is VP of Global Alliances at Agiloft, provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) software. She is a high energy, strategic and operational leader with over thirteen years of experience working at large global public and pre-IPO SaaS companies. Elisabeth is skilled in driving strategy-through-execution programs, optimizing operating models and building high performing cross-functional teams. She has in-depth experience in business development, sales, marketing, customer experience and operations across the SaaS, FS, and Consulting sectors.