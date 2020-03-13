Anna Wehberg is Senior Director North American Marketing at Bitdefender. As a 20+ year veteran of high-tech marketing, Anna Wehberg has been part of an amazing journey dedicated to being creative. After graduating college with a degree in Graphic Design and Communications, she landed her first position at an encryption hardware/software company where she became the company’s first webmaster during the mid-90s when web development had to be created by HTML coding and not DIY tools. Then she transitioned to Fortune 100 companies by spending more than a decade at Sun Microsystems and Oracle where she credits most of her marketing education, hands-on experience, budget management and creativity. With experience at start-up companies, mid-market and Fortune 100 companies, she’s held individual contributor roles, mid-management and executive leadership positions. Not only has she worked for hardware and software companies, she’s led marketing teams at OEMs and resellers that resulted in some of her proudest projects such as rebranding a $250M/year company and launching profitable marketing programs. Being a people manager is her favorite part of her career because she has the opportunity to help shape marketers’ careers by unleashing their creativity and inspiring them to achieve more than they ever thought possible. Her personal and professional motto is #FigureItOut which simply means solve a problem on your own, a motto that even her children have embraced. As a married working mom with four active children, Anna spends her “spare time” as a personal chauffeur, custom chef and band-aid super hero.