Angie McMillin is vice president and general manager, IT Systems, and vice president of Business Initiatives at Vertiv. She leads global teams across the organization in developing and managing a portfolio of IT and infrastructure management solutions that meet the changing needs of the industry, including the Avocent, Cybex, Alber and Trellis product brands. Angie holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dayton, and an MS in Engineering Science & Technology Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is an active promoter and advocate for the next generation of STEM leaders, especially women, and has exemplified her commitment as a founding member of the WAVE (Women at Vertiv Excel) employee resource group. Angie was recently named a top 10 finalist for the Edge Woman of the Year Award 2020.