Head of Marketing for the UK’s most progressive technology Community, Network Group, Tirene Doepel joined the Channel just 4 years ago, after 15 years spent delivering multi-national concept-to-market projects in the higher education sector. She loves the pace of the Channel, citing the ever-evolving tech landscape as inspirational, driving her to innovate and create on a daily basis. She lives in Yorkshire, reads incessantly and is weaning herself off a cake-addiction.