Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced at the ACWConnect Live! Virtual Member Event that Theresa Caragol, Founder and CEO of Achieve Unite, was selected as the group’s first Big Impact Winner. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

As CEO of AchieveUnite, a strategic advisory firm serving some of the world’s largest global enterprises, Theresa’s vision is to create unprecedented opportunities for success by connecting the right people and perfecting partnerships. Whether it’s for SaaS providers seeking growth, technology companies looking to expand in the US, or global communications companies needing to accelerate revenue, it’s no secret that the best organizations are those that have invested in people and partnerships first. That’s what wins the race.

