Raquel Wiley is a recognized leader and a rising voice for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the telecom channel. She is a 20-year veteran of the telecom industry, a channel marketing professional, and a vocal advocate for those who face discrimination. She is a sought-after expert and frequent speaker on DEI topics, such an gender and racial diversity.

Currently, Wiley is Senior Channel Marketing Manager for TPx, the premier national managed services carrier. She is responsible for the strategic planning and management of TPx Channel Partner program, which drives nearly half of the company’s business. Wiley develops and executes a broad range of strategies and initiatives in support of indirect sales channel recruitment, enablement and performance.

In addition, Wiley heads up the DEI initiative for TPx, bringing together leadership, human resources and peers to have the hard conversations and devise programmatic solutions.

Prior to joining TPx, Wiley was an Associate Director of Business Marketing for AT&T where she provided end-to-end marketing management for the West Region small and medium business (SMB) sales organization. She started her telecom career in 1991 and served various service and sales roles with legacy AT&T.

Wiley believes in giving back to her professional and personal communities. She a former officer and member of the Board of Directors for Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of female leaders in the technology channel. She has served as Finance Chair and Events Chair and presently is the Chair of ACW’s new DEI Committee.

Wiley has spoken on DEI topics as part of ACW’s “Keepin’ It Real” videocast series. She also supports the Racial Equality Project of the Universal Spirit Center and has been a speaker on “What It’s Like to Be Black in America.” Wiley is the author of the article, “Where are Our Tech Leaders in the Race Against Racism?”