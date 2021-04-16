VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced Paula Hodgins has joined the leadership team as senior vice president of worldwide accounts and telco sales, based in Toronto. In this role, Hodgins is responsible for global sales and operational management across VMware accounts and telecommunications customers.

Paula is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in enterprise technology sales, including cloud, AI, and software-as-a-service solutions. Most recently, she was president of HPE Canada where she led all customer solution segments from the edge to cloud, supporting some of Canada’s largest organizations and government agencies through digital transformation journeys. Prior to HPE, Hodgins led Intelligent Cloud sales for Canada’s enterprise segment at Microsoft and held key management positions in both Canada and the U.S.

She is passionate about technology and how it can help people and organizations achieve more. She is committed to advancing women in STEM and spend time mentoring both girls and women as well as supporting diversity and inclusion events in her community.