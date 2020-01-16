Nicola Upe is Vendor Marketing Manager at UK’s SCC. Bringing a defined and focused structure to marketing engagement, her goal is always to think innovatively and discover dynamic ways of delivering results that positively correlate against the requirements from her vendors. Creativity, energy and professionalism are the pillars on which she has built her career over the past 6 years. She prides herself on being easy to do business with – open, forward-thinking, upbeat and a total pleasure to have in any team. Her passion lies in inspired marketing campaigns (both digital and direct) that harvest results.