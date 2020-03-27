Melissa K. Smith is VP Channel Partnerships & Alliances at King & Union.

Melissa leads global partnerships, channel programs, and alliance relationships at King & Union. As a 15-year Cybersecurity veteran, she brings expertise and relationships leveraging prior experience on all sides of the business, including distribution, VAR’s, MSSP’s, and multiple Cybersecurity and CTI manufacturers. Melissa helped architect the partner and channel community at Intel 471, the premier provider of Cybercrime intelligence. There she worked to develop the go-to-market strategy leveraging key partners globally to build consistent and profitable revenue streams while enabling partners and integrators to resell Intel 471 adversary and malware intel. She is a 3-time CRN Woman of The Channel and has been recognized as a thought leader in the partner community for both Cybersecurity and CTI. Part-time yogi, full-time soccer mom, Melissa calls Boulder, Colorado home, with her sons, Alex and Anderson.