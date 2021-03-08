Lauren Grenier is Marketing Director of Granite Telecommunications, US-based competitive local exchange carrier that services over 1.75 million voice and data lines for business and governmental customers throughout the US and Canada.

Lauren joined Granite in 2012 as a Channel Sales Coordinator. In 2019, she was asked to manage the company’s brand identity and monitor market growth to support all moving parts (sales, product, engineers, operations) through research, analysis, and industry standards for direct and channels. The department focuses on in-house graphic design in the distribution of collateral pieces internally and externally, budget planning, website management, event planning, sponsorship managing, relationship building, social media presence, internal/external public relations, email distribution, and much more.

Since becoming the Marketing Director, Lauren has been awarded the 2020 Channel Partners Circle of Excellence Award, The Channel Co CRN The Most Powerful Women of The Channel in 2019 and 2020 and Alliance of Channel Women 2019 Act Award.