Jennifer Cox is Security Engineer at Tenable. She has 14 years of experience in tech and in the Cyber Security industry. She works with techies across all of EMEA in enabling best practices and cyber exposure prevention.Jennifer is an advisory board member of the Leaders in Tech Ireland, WITS Ireland (Women in Technology and Science Ireland) and works hard to insure diversity and inclusion within her industry by partaking in roles such as Judging at the Coolest Projects event for kids in the RDS, speaking at Women in Tech in Sept 2019 in front of an audience of 1200, launching a mentoring project in Tenable and participating in the Irish Independent Newspaper women in tech podcast special as one of 4 women featured in the special and interviewed by the Sunday Independent Editor Samantha McCaughren.

Outside of the above she has found time to be promoted in 2019, which will be her fourth in three years, in her Security role in Tenable. She always finds the time to support causes that interest her outside of her work and most especially causes that are of social impact. She doesn’t believe anyone should be limited, least of all by a social label and intends to prove this in her own behaviour. She is continuing to work on her STEM degree in her ‘free’ time and is a testament to what women are capable of. She has been shortlisted 7 times for a variety of technical awards including most recently Business Role Model of the year.