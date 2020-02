Gillian Campbell is VP North America Sales Operations at HP Inc. She is an experienced Finance/Operations leader with key competencies in Business Intelligence, Strategic Analysis & Implementation and Change Management.

Her specialties include: Business Intelligence, Financial planning & analysis, cost & inventory management, business strategy analysis, outsourcing design & contract negotiation, people management & development. She is an influential team player, with strong interpersonal skills, with key competencies in Strategic Analysis & Implementation of initiatives and Change Management.