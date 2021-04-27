Gail Fredrickson, Director of Channel Marketing & Strategic Execution at Schneider Electric, has been with the company for more than ten years. Gail started her career in sales and progressed into the strategy and marketing within the Schneider Electric Secure Power group. In her current role, Gail manages the execution of the annual Channel Strategy, enabling the team to achieve their growth goals. As the Channel Marketing leader, Gail manages Schneider Electric’s award-winning, 5 Star Channel Partner Program, as well as leads a team of channel focused marketers who pride themselves on empowering and enabling the success of Schneider Electric’s channel partners.