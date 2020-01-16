Elizabeth Moore currently works at Micro Enterprises LLC, a Managed Service Provider who primarily services the chiropractic space. Prior to her current position, she worked with her father to build his MSP for 18 years. However, differences in opinion on the direction of the company led her to leave the family business and work for a longtime friend and colleague. At her new position, her attention is focused on growing the company and onboarding new clients. She has over 20 years experience in the IT Industry, first working for medium to large companies as both helpdesk and network administrator. As an MSP, she enjoys helping small businesses with all of their IT needs…from their network to their phones and as technology continues to grow, so does the list of things they support for their clients.