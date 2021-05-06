Christina Walker is the head of Blancco’s global channel. She is responsible for directing a global channel team in driving global channel sales and programs. She has 15+ years of channel experience leading teams, sales projects, programs and accounts selling SaaS. She is a skilled business analyst, strategic thinker and exceptional leader with an instinct for identifying opportunities, developing results-oriented plans. Here are some tips and wisdom to other women who are looking to break that “glass ceiling” in tech:
- Cliché’ I know, but do not be afraid to fail. Try new things and engage your team on the thoughts.
- Come at your role without thinking there is a difference. Of course you have a different way of thinking but so does everyone. Even if you fail – then trust you can pick yourself back up.
- Have fun. No really. I try to just have fun and laugh rather than try to fit into some “poker face” mold in order to try to fit in what I think the male genre of our industry wants me to be.
- Be willing to learn and grow, always.