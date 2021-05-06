Cliché’ I know, but do not be afraid to fail. Try new things and engage your team on the thoughts.

Come at your role without thinking there is a difference. Of course you have a different way of thinking but so does everyone. Even if you fail – then trust you can pick yourself back up.

Have fun. No really. I try to just have fun and laugh rather than try to fit into some “poker face” mold in order to try to fit in what I think the male genre of our industry wants me to be.