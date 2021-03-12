Brittany Fuller Caito is a Senior Manager of Field Engagement in the Comcast Business Indirect Channel program. She is an industry veteran with over 10 years of channel and telecom experience in various roles at Time Warner Cable, BroadView Networks and Windstream. Brittany employs a unique, out of the box, perspective to develop bold, new strategies. In her current role at Comcast Business, she is focused on driving sales and marketing activities and field engagement to help create net new sales opportunities and accelerate existing sales opportunities.

Brittany graduated from North Carolina State University and is a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan. She has made Raleigh’s thriving technology hub her home. She loves to spend time with her daughter, Amelia, husband, Anthony and her 2 dog children, Justice and Finn.