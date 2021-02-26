As a Senior Partner Development Manager at Telarus, Bridget Kang is developing a constantly growing ecosystem of partners and entrepreneurs within the technology channel. She has been working in technology sales in different capacities for 14 years, creating solutions for businesses from SMB to Fortune 100. Currently, she engages with partners as a thought leader, a sales enabler, and a digital transformation catalyst. She encourages them to take a new approach, ask questions, and find new opportunities in advanced services in order to grow their businesses. Most importantly, she approaches every day with a passion for challenges, a love of technology, and a genuine interest in her partners’ success.

She was recently elected new board member for the Alliance of Channel Women.