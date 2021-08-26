Amanda Jardine is Senior Director Channel Marketing at LogMeIn. She is a talented, proven, strategically focused channel marketing director with 15+ years’ experience in all facets of channel marketing, program development and strategy. She has proven expertise in team building and management, strategic planning, partner recruitment and performance, event management, market analysis, advertising, branding, social marketing, incentives, retention, product marketing, budgeting and program evaluation. She is passionate about leading by example and celebrating success!

Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, has recently announced that she was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q2. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.