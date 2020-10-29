Wildix announced the addition of nine new partners to its network during the third quarter. The company, which also launched its enhanced Wizyconf video conferencing software during the quarter, continued to educate partners on how they can help their customers support changing work patterns through its Smart Work initiative. The initiative enabled the company to grow to more than 1.3 million active users.

Robert Cooper from Widix said that they are pleased with how their Smart Working initiative has enabled their partners to grow their businesses by helping their customers adapt to changing work habits. They offer six months of free access to their platform, their partners were able to help their customers make the transition to work from home while introducing them to the benefits of a secure, web-based unified communications platform.

The launch of the enhanced Wizyconf video conferencing application, which is fully integrated into the unified Wildix platform, further enhanced the company’s ability to support remote workers. Wizyconf encompasses mobile, desktop and room-based video conferencing and event hosting capabilities with new features that increase administrative control and simplify meeting hosting and participation. These include whiteboarding, private messaging, more intuitive screen sharing and YouTube video sharing with audio synced for all participants.

The company, which sells exclusively through its partner network, also expanded its partner support team by bringing in telecommunications industry veteran Tim Truelove to work directly with partners to help them grow revenue through a deeper understanding of the platform’s capabilities. Educating partners was also the focus of the company’s first Smart Work virtual event, which brought together industry leaders Citrix, 2N, Televic Healthcare, EPOS-Sennheiser and Freshworks to share best practices and solutions.