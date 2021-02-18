Wildix, announced the addition of 18 new Partners to its network during the fourth quarter of 2020. Partner growth during the quarter matched the company’s best quarter ever. The quarter capped a strong 2020 in which the company added 18% more Partners than it did in 2019, and expanded into Columbia, Panama, Peru and Argentina through new Partner relationships.

Robert Cooper of Wildix said that Wildix sells 100% through the channel so the growth of their Partner network is a solid indicator of the momentum they built throughout 2020. As they continue to expand their footprint throughout the Americas, their Partners are able to expose more businesses to the value of a secure, unified communication platform that enables the hybrid work environments many organizations are embracing while also streamlining marketing and lead generation processes to build stronger customer relationships.

Wildix was recognized during the quarter for Outstanding Innovation by Columbus Business First and also expanded its business development team to support continued growth. New Partners added during the quarter included:

Athos International

Branded Mind

Cerberus Security

Cimtel Inc.

Connect Mobility

Digital Office Equipment

ET&T

Gladiium Technology Partners

Go Safer Security

Health Care Practice IT

JabCloud

Kelso Communications

Keltech Communications

L & S Group

One Call Telecom

Triton Communication

XFER Communications

WiMundo High Speed Internet Access Solutions

Source: Wildix