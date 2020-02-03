On December 24th OpenText announced it has formally closed its acquisition of Carbonite.

Carbonite provides customers the tools necessary for protecting against data loss, including from ransomware, accidental deletions, hardware failures and natural disasters.

Considering the advantages of Carbonite and Webroot as part of OpenText, the company views security as an integral part of an information management strategy. The company is 100% channel-first and will continue to build out their channel.

