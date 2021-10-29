Check out what you may have missed:
- Interview with ERP Provider VAI‘s CIO, Kevin Beasley
- Another interesting interview to catch up with Bob Dunn of Hyland Software
- Check out our MSP panel at ChannelNext Central
- The winner of our October Lions’ Den was Nicholas Spence of net2phone
- Another interesting panel at our event, this time with SOCs
- Meet some of the vendors at our ChannelNext Central event, see them here
- COMING up: ChannelNext event in Vancouver on November 25th, register here