WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and advanced endpoint protection, announced that both its existing and newly added partners from the Panda Security acquisition now have access to the full suite of products and services from both companies via WatchGuard’s worldwide network of authorized distributors. Panda products are now available individually and through Passport, WatchGuard’s bundle of user-centric security services. Combining WatchGuard’s Total Security Suite and Passport bundle allows partners to provide complete security from network to endpoint for their customers.

“Opening this cross-sell opportunity for our partners quickly has been a major priority from day one, and it represents the latest milestone in WatchGuard’s ongoing mission to be THE security provider for MSPs,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “We’re now one step closer to delivering a Unified Security Platform that offers powerful, fully integrated and easily administered defenses for networks, endpoints and identities. Partners that want industry-leading, end-to-end security from a single vendor, with simplified purchasing, deployment and management, should look no further than the WatchGuardONE program.”

Upon closing the Panda acquisition in June 2020, WatchGuard introduced its Panda Security Early Access Program to put Panda solutions into existing partners’ hands for immediate evaluation and training. Since then, more than 25 percent of partners in the WatchGuardONE program have deployed Adaptive Defense 360 internally and started integrating it into their portfolios. WatchGuard has brought on 6,500 new partners from Panda Security in 2020, growing its channel community to over 18,000 active partners globally.

As the company’s product portfolio continues to evolve and expand, so does the WatchGuardONE partner program. WatchGuardONE has added a specialization for Endpoint Security that allows existing partners to quickly gain the expertise needed to sell the newly acquired endpoint solutions from WatchGuard. Likewise, Panda Security channel partners can achieve a specialization in Endpoint Security, as well any or all of the existing categories, including Network Security, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Secure Wi-Fi.

Partners that attain specialization in just one of these four product families can achieve full WatchGuardONE status, including financial incentives and sales, marketing and technical support, without revenue thresholds or product portfolio adoption requirements. WatchGuardONE’s value-based program minimizes barriers to entry and ensures maximum return on investment to make it easier than ever for partners to do business with WatchGuard. For further details about the expanded program, visit here.

