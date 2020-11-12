WANdisco, the LiveData company, announced the launch of its global WANdisco LiveData Partner Network as part of a new partner first go-to-market strategy. Consulting partners, system integrators, ISVs, resellers and others can leverage a robust set of new sales, marketing, training, certification and support resources via a new partner portal to unlock new revenue streams, tapping into the exabyte-scale Hadoop to cloud migration opportunity, representing a total addressable market worth more than $1.7 billion.

Enterprises are continuing their digital transformation by migrating analytical data to the cloud to reap the benefits of flexible and cost effective, large scale data storage, computing and machine learning capabilities. These projects, however, have been blocked by the challenge of migrating live, transactional data without the risk of business downtime, data loss or significant migration project cost and time overruns. “Through 2022, more than 50% of data migration initiatives will exceed their budget and timeline — and potentially harm the business — because of flawed strategy and execution,” according to Gartner in a recent report.

WANdisco LiveData Partner Network members can now leverage WANdisco’s patented LiveData Cloud Services platform to easily tap into a large revenue opportunity by helping customers migrate their on-premises HDFS data to the cloud quickly, without disrupting their business and continue to access the on-prem environment – even as data moves to the cloud – while directing new workloads or queries at cloud assets.

The program is led by WANdisco Senior Vice President, Business Development, Peter Scott. A leader within the company through the company’s IPO in 2012, Scott launched a variety of OEMs and strategic partnerships, including those with AWS, Databricks, IBM and Alibaba Cloud. He also was instrumental in developing the company’s recently formed partner-first, go-to-market model and partnerships with Microsoft and Infosys.

“We envision the WANdisco LiveData Partner Network to be the biggest growth driver for the company in 2021, enabling us to quickly expand and scale our business globally,” said Scott. “By partnering and selling through system integrators, independent software vendors, distributors and others, we believe we can help partners grow their business while providing customers with the tools to accelerate their data and application modernization plans.”

In the last year, WANdisco has pivoted from a 90% direct sales and OEM focused approach to a channel engaged/partner first model to enable more customers across the globe who seek the business benefits from modernizing their enterprise data and mission critical business applications into the cloud. Today, over 50% of WANdisco business is partner lead and sourced.

Market Opportunity:

The global cloud analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 65.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period.

The TAM for WANdisco tech alone is ~2Billion, with 5000 + customers and 2-300 Exabytes of data, they have seen instances where $1 spent on WANdisco generates upwards of 20 x on cloud consumed revenue.



For cloud and data platform providers AWS, Azure, Google, Databricks, Snowflake etc consumption is critical, LiveData Cloud services accelerates consumption by making that data available in real time, any other approach to Hadoop to cloud migration would mean data isn’t available until the migration is complete

The goal here is very much accelerated analytics on cloud, cloud scale analytics – many of their customers are simply bound by compute, they cannot scale these on premise Hadoop environments quick enough.

Establishing the technology with the leading Cloud Platform Providers as the only solution which enables zero downtime hadoop migrations and fastest path to cloud scale analytics was key

