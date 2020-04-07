VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software, launched VMware Partner Connect, the new, dramatically simplified and flexible program designed to enable partners to do business with VMware in a way that aligns with their business models. VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.
VMware Partner Connect now offers three tiers: Partner, Advanced Partner, and Principal Partner. Hundreds of partners have been designated Principal Partners at today’s launch. These partners can help customers identify and implement ideal VMware solutions, as evidenced by achievement of Master Services Competencies across different strategic IT priorities. These Principal Partners also earn comprehensive rewards, including deployment and consumption incentives and prioritization for collaborative business planning and co-selling opportunities with VMware.
Enhancements include:
- an Incentives and Development Funds portal, which provides enhanced dashboards and improved visibility for partners to track their activity with VMware,
- a new VMware Learning Zone, which provides a wide variety of content, including the ability to customize learning plans based on individual partner preferences, and
- an overall improved partner experience.
Partner Connect will continue to evolve based on industry changes, changes in customer buying behaviors, and to support emerging partner business models. In the months ahead, VMware plans to integrate partner programs from new VMware products, including VeloCloud and recently-acquired VMware businesses, VMware Carbon Black and Pivotal.
VMware partners can find support, resources and education at https://www.vmware.com/go/partner-connect.