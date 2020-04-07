VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software, launched VMware Partner Connect, the new, dramatically simplified and flexible program designed to enable partners to do business with VMware in a way that aligns with their business models. VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

VMware Partner Connect now offers three tiers: Partner, Advanced Partner, and Principal Partner. Hundreds of partners have been designated Principal Partners at today’s launch. These partners can help customers identify and implement ideal VMware solutions, as evidenced by achievement of Master Services Competencies across different strategic IT priorities. These Principal Partners also earn comprehensive rewards, including deployment and consumption incentives and prioritization for collaborative business planning and co-selling opportunities with VMware.

Enhancements include: