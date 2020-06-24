ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solution products, announced enhanced features to Finch Club, its award-winning channel partner program. ViewSonic continues to lead worldwide markets in interactive display solutions, and with the expanded Finch Club it strengthens its support for partners, while advancing investments in innovation and technology.

The enhanced Finch Club Partner Program is optimized for today’s channel needs and seamlessly integrates with the company’s new lineup of visual and interactive display products. The updates to the channel program are strategically timed to support growing markets for large format and interactive displays, driven by accelerating customer demand for content sharing, interactive experiences and group collaboration, all of which are vital parts of new business models. The enhanced Finch Club reinforces ViewSonic’s commitment to its partners, as it creates best-in-class display solutions, services and sustainable ecosystems that enhance visual engagement and optimize customer experience. The expanded partner program will help enable sales, drive growth and increase profitability, strengthening ViewSonic’s channel presence and optimally positioning it within enterprise, commercial and education markets.

Finch Club Partner Program – Enhancements:

New Virtual Product Demos: One-on-one online demos with a ViewSonic sales or technical support representative across all product categories and business sectors; customized demos for unique and specific cases and audiences

SPIF Rewards and Rebates: Sales incentives and exclusive rebates to key partners

Bid Registration: Enhanced margins and special pricing for registering opportunities

Bounty Program: Financial incentives for partners who invite ViewSonic to strategic customer meetings or demonstrations

Sales Enablement: Enhanced multimedia-based digital tools and customized content that present ViewSonic solutions to customers and prospect.

For more information on Finch Club, visit www.viewsonic.com/finchclub