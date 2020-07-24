Viasat Inc., a global communications company, announced its business satellite internet service will be offered through MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader. The satellite internet service expands MetTel’s growing portfolio of connectivity offerings and will initially be available in the contiguous U.S., with the potential to expand into Puerto Rico, Mexico and other international markets.

According to Pew Research Center, nearly a quarter of rural Americans indicate not having high-speed connectivity is a major issue in their local community. This issue also affects businesses in underserved suburban and urban areas that depend on reliable, always-on connectivity and real-time communications for critical business services.

Viasat is recognized for offering a proven satellite broadband service, and having some of the most powerful satellites in space—delivering fast, reliable connectivity. The Company is also one of the first Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute satellite providers able to support direct cloud connections for enterprise customers. Viasat’s business internet service is typically installed within a three to five day window from placing an order, enabling expanding companies to connect remote branches quickly.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com.