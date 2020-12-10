Vertiv a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the Vertiv Cybex family of secure desktop KVM switches are the first in the industry to be under evaluation for the latest Protection Profile certification. These switches are designed for Common Criteria Protection Profile for Peripheral Sharing Devices (PSD) 4.0 and provide increased flexibility through Vertiv’s new universal video connectors, video support up to 4K @ 60 Hz and USB-C connection option. All Vertiv Cybex solutions are available to order in North America through local Vertiv sales offices and value added resellers, with products available to ship in Q1 of 2021.

Cybex secure desktop KVM switches are developed with government applications in mind, designed to maintain data integrity across multiple networks or computers. Using the Cursor Navigation System, these secure switches allow users to switch between computers with different security levels while preventing data leaks across those computers.

“The Vertiv Cybex secure desktop KVM switches combine best-in-class connectivity and flexibility with industry-leading security to government agencies looking for efficiency and secure switching solutions,” said Angie McMillin, vice president and general manager of the IT Systems business for Vertiv. “Healthcare, financial services, retail, media and communications will also benefit from this important enhancement to the Cybex family secure offering.”

The Vertiv Cybex secure KVM switches can be mounted on or below the desk or in the rack and are compatible with the Vertiv Cybex Active Front Panel (AFP), which can be attached to a monitor to further simplify switching by keeping access to all switches conveniently within arm’s reach.