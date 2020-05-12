There has been a lot of collaboration and sharing of experiences since the beginning of the pandemic. The first weeks were tough on partners as they had to scramble to install hardware, etc for their customers. The next phase was then partners asking themselves: What is my business going to look like in the future? How do I build more flexibility in my business? After that first wave of reaction, people are now planning what is next. They will look at investments and how they will consume business solutions, for example, enterprise-wide voice cloud solutions.

Once they have added these solutions, partners will be able to get back to business long-term in a more resilient and adaptable way and they will be ready to take advantage of the new opportunities out there.

For more information, please visit www.versature.com

