Versa Networks, launched Versa Secure Access, the industry’s first solution delivering leading Secure SD-WAN services and private connectivity for employees who are remote or working from home. These employees can now securely connect to applications in both private and public clouds as part of Versa Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services. The new solution is based on the Versa Operating System (VOS) which powers Secure SD-WAN networks on-premises and in the cloud for thousands of customers globally.

With this new offering from Versa, end users for the first time can leverage a remote access service directly on their end devices that delivers all the benefits of Secure SD-WAN. This comprises an assured experience with network and application monitoring, all backed by an NSS-recommended integrated security suite. To protect the enterprise, which now has an expanded threat perimeter with the majority of connections being remote, Versa Secure Access offers the industry’s widest range of security functions in a Secure SD-WAN solution. These include stateful firewall, DOS protection, next-generation firewall, IPS, and URL filtering on end users’ client devices connecting privately to company resources hosted in private data centers, the public cloud and SaaS locations.

Unlike today’s VPN-based work from home solutions, Versa delivers the advantages of Secure SD-WAN remote access, including pervasive visibility of performance of network, application and security, with no additional hardware required.

Versa Secure Access is the first work from home solution that performs application segmentation where applications can be directed to the Internet at the client or a specific cloud gateway, delivering an assured experience for business applications leveraging Versa Secure SD-WAN technology to enable high performance for cloud and on-premises applications. The solution monitors network degradation and can take action such as packet loss correction, switching to a different gateway, or moving to different WAN connectivity such as WiFi, cellular or wired. As a result, Versa delivers improved application experience and remote worker productivity. Additionally, the Versa cloud-delivered model makes Versa Secure Access easier to deploy, manage and scale versus other work from home solutions.

Versa Secure Access for working from home, the industry’s first from an SD-WAN provider, is available to Versa partners as a turnkey solution that can be deployed and offered as a managed service. Its advanced SD-WAN, SASE, and security benefits integrated in a managed and cloud-delivered service significantly reduce cost and complexity compared with on-premises solutions.

“Today customers need a cloud-based, scalable solution which will allow their employees to work remotely and securely, while improving users’ application experience and reducing IT costs and complexity,” said Michael Wood, CMO with Versa Networks. “Versa Secure Access is a natural extension to Secure SD-WAN and one of several important features of SASE where the benefits of Secure SD-WAN can now be extended to end user devices from the cloud.”

Available through Versa’s extensive global channel partner network, Versa Secure Access Service provides integrated security and user authentication capabilities using an enterprise’s own RADIUS, LDAP or Active Directory servers. The solution also supports two-factor authentication for enhanced security. Versa Secure Access uses industry standard IKEv2/IPsec stack with strong ciphers and large key sizes for protecting traffic. In addition, it delivers private connectivity for VPC-hosted applications, multi-cloud environments, and SaaS applications.

