Versa Networks, a leader in SASE, announced that it has made several industry-leading Versa SASE services available on Versa Titan, the solution designed for Lean IT organizations. As the industry’s only complete Lean IT SASE solution, Versa Titan is the industry’s first to tightly integrate full-featured SD-WAN, networking, and application and network analytics with full-stack security capabilities for Lean IT organizations.

Versa Titan is designed for organizations that may lack security or network-focused engineers and architects, risk and compliance teams, and onsite hardware technicians. Organizations looking to take advantage of the multi-cloud can leverage Versa Titan highly elastic and easy integrations, including default configurations and templates that provide a low barrier to entry to launching a SASE architecture in a self-guided, intuitive way. It offers an intuitive management dashboard controlled via a web browser and mobile app, and its simplified licensing model delivers a hassle-free purchasing experience. Versa Titan is also designed to help channel partners, MSPs and VARs enhance their customers’ networking and security needs in an easy-to-use hosted service.

With competing SASE solutions designed and integrated in a complex, disjointed manner and not equipped for organizations with smaller IT teams, Versa recognized that SMB, SME, and Lean IT Enterprise customers need a SASE solution that is turnkey. Versa Titan delivers comprehensive SASE services as a unified solution through a single management interface with access to cloud-native services addressing the needs of smaller organizations. The solution increases Lean IT security with consistent SASE security policies across all branches and individual users, eliminating security gaps and vulnerabilities introduced when connecting multiple security solutions. Versa Titan also delivers significant increases in business and application performance for multi-cloud and on-premises deployments.

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

“With remote work, networks have become vulnerable and the traditional VPNs cannot meet their requirements, this is where the SASE such as Versa Networks becomes the best solution to approach this by helping the users to adapt to this new situtation. Having a solution like Versa Networks allows us to interconnect our customers in a secure way.” said Nasser Jabakhanji, President and CEO of Versa Platinum partner Experteers.

For more information on Versa, feel free to visit www.versa-networks.com