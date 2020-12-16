VergX, a leading software defined, wide area network (SD-WAN) and security service provider, today announced it has expanded its strategic relationship with Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE. As a result of this expanded strategic relationship with Versa, VergX will offer new SASE and Secure SD-WAN bundles based on the Versa Titan platform to meet the growing demand for Home and SMB solutions during the continued work-from-home (WFH) environment.

The new Versa Titan-powered offerings will be delivered through VergX’s large distribution channel and will further enable VergX to best meet customer secure network requirements and budgets with enhanced VergX Home and SMB solutions. With Titan’s streamlined SASE and Secure SD-WAN capabilities, these new solutions will have simple pricing tiers, leverage VergX’s operational expertise, and come with a mobile client for the IT stakeholder that wants visibility into their users, applications, networks, and security in real time.

VergX over several years has delivered to customers, partners and resellers a best-in-class secure SD-WAN experience, focused on operational expertise, sales engineering resources, design and installation support, and backend support using the award-winning Versa Networks technology. VergX has gained market differentiation with its prebuilt multi-tenant cloud infrastructure and combined with its experienced SD-WAN operations team enables resellers, partners and customers to quickly grow and leverage a leading technology through the VergX “as a service” consumption model with minimal time and no capital requirements.

“Secure SD-WAN is all we do and our expanded offerings, powered by Versa Networks, enable us to build on the success we have had with our secure Home product offering, particularly important during this work-from-home and remote worker environment,” said Chris Chirico, VergX Chief Operating Officer. “We are seeing significant demand for our Home product, and further aligning with Versa Networks will enable our partners and resellers with additional solutions that best meet customer needs, including SASE-based functionality for remote workers.”

The VergX Secure SD-WAN product family, powered by Versa Networks, enables a wide array of business verticals across the globe with solutions for Enterprise, SMB, Home, Data Center, Private or Public Cloud sites, and remote worker devices. Its Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Unified Threat Management (UTM), High Availability (HA), VPN-as-a-Service (VPNaaS), and Application Assurance (App Assure) add-ons enhance the base bundle in seconds – with no retrofitting required. VergX’s Secure SD-WAN works with an existing firewall or can be used to replace, enhance, and future proof a business for security services on a single edge appliance. Its solutions support the growing business demand for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) that enables a converged wide area network (WAN) and network security services in a cloud-delivered model.

