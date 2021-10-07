For years, technology providers have only had two options when looking to launch, manage, or scale an indirect sales and/or supply partner program.

They could invest heavily into one of the major Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions (Oracle, Microsoft, or Salesforce), or they could try combining a series of third-party applications or software platforms patched together into a single tech stack.

Enter a third option: Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM), a new and rapidly emerging technology category recognised by Forrester Research in May of 2021. Out of the 30 solution providers available in this space, Forrester recently recognized SPIISEE as an early entrant disrupter in the Ecosystem Management category “Forrester 2021 tech stack“.

“When you look at the future, which is ecosystem management and not just Partner Relationship Management (PRM), we are building an indirect partner program for managed service providers (MSPs) and technology providers,” said SPIISEE’s founder, Carl Watene.

“Other solutions come at it from the inside out, looking at a vendor’s needs, and then building it into those PRM solutions. Whereas we’re actually looking at it from a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and vendors’ perspective, looking at what they both need. That’s the big difference between PEM and PRMs.”

Everest Suite by SPIISEE is a fully automated indirect sales and supply partner ecosystem management platform that allows you to manage and scale your indirect partner program digitally, giving you B2C simplicity in a B2B environment. The Everest techstack includes 8 purpose-driven software layers:

Due to the lack of software automation tech companies struggle to centralize their intelligence and lack the capabilities to pull their backend and frontend together. “If you try to do all of that through third-party applications, or software platforms patched together, you’re going to run into problems. Those third-party applications or software platforms aren’t designed to integrate with each other. This leaves both the vendor and the MSP with a disorganized and incomplete solution, which results in a poor partner experience.” said Watene.

“Channel data has historically been very siloed, with dozens of different systems reporting in a disconnected fashion” said Jay McBain, Forester Research.

While other solutions may require anywhere from 6 – 24 months of onboarding, a SPIISEE customer can set up an account within 30 minutes. Following that, a SPIISEE Success Manager will help with your catalogue, collateral, training and marketing to start recruiting partners within 60 days.

SPIISEE’s first customer, BlueChip, took full advantage of the Everest platform to scale their indirect sales and supply partner program and offer value by integrating WatchGuard and Bitdefender into the BlueChip marketplace, “Everest Suite”. BlueChip has removed multiple legacy systems and centralized intelligence by utilizing SPIISEE’s CRM and ERP API’s to form a single source of truth.

