Vendasta announced the strategic acquisition of AI-powered meeting and appointment scheduler CalendarHero.

The deal marks an important milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan, which aims to accelerate the development of its platform for the benefit of its partners and their small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients around the world.

“We are proud and excited to welcome CalendarHero to our team,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “Appointments and scheduling are critical components for so many businesses. This outstanding technology will not only benefit our partners and their business clients it will accelerate our product roadmaps and allow us to work alongside CalendarHero’s wonderful group of innovators.”

The CalendarHero acquisition brings more than 100,000 users into the Vendasta ecosystem, most of whom are business owners.

“Joining Vendasta is a great next step for our team”, said Roy Pereira, founder of CalendarHero. “The platform’s massive customer base and impressive growth, combined with our industry-leading scheduling technology is a clear win for both companies and our customers.”

This spring, Vendasta announced a $119.5 million capital raise led by New York-based Lugard Road Capital, joined by Nicola Wealth, the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), and a set of existing investors. It was the largest information and communication technology (ICT) venture capital round in Canadian Prairie history.

The platform company is evaluating other acquisitions in support of growth plans set in motion by the financing round.

CalendarHero available in Vendasta Marketplace

Partners can now activate CalendarHero from the Vendasta Marketplace for their use and can begin selling the software to their SMB clients.

“We’ve worked hard to build the most comprehensive scheduling solution to support small businesses and customer-facing teams in today’s climate,” said Pereira. “Vendasta’s partners and their clients will soon be able to automate their complete scheduling workflow in one dedicated platform.”

Vendasta partners and their local business clients can replace slow, traditional scheduling with a smart meeting and appointment workflow built for sales, marketing, and customer success, allowing them to:

● Offer self-booking and online payment for appointments or events

● Reduce no-shows and quickly prepare for meetings with automated reminders

● Customize calendar availability for different meetings through powerful templates

● Find the best time for one-on-one and group meetings without the back and forth

● Easily convert prospects into bookings

● Seamlessly route meetings to available team members

● Automate meeting-related tasks with more than 60 app integrations

Source: Vendesta