Vectra AI, a leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), unveiled its modernized global channel partner program, new training and expansion into the commercial market to meet accelerated demand for one of the fastest growing markets in cybersecurity.

The new partner program significantly upgrades the overall framework, increases investment in partner relationships on a massive scale, and allows partners to drive their business, while Vectra focuses on ensuring customer success. Building on its rapid momentum as a trailblazer in the NDR market, Vectra was recently recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for NDR.

The Vectra global channel partner program now offers three categories based on the organization’s market approach: sell (resell Vectra); deliver services (deliver Vectra services with partner solutions); and manage services (implement Vectra as a managed service).

The program is further customized into tiers based on each partner’s level of commitment, ensuring they can design the program to fit their unique needs. Ambassador partners are industry-leading professionals who have demonstrated higher levels of capability and performance. Authorized partners are in the early stages of their relationship with Vectra and will take part in the new sales accreditation and technical certification training.

