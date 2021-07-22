UPSTACK has acquired DataCenterAndColocation.com, a consulting firm advising midmarket enterprises on data center and colocation solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

UPSTACK’s acquisition of DataCenterAndColocation.com is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its ground-breaking platform, which combines the industry’s leading Advisor Partners with advanced technology, support resources and data.

UPSTACK also announced in April an initial $50million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, which will enable the company to continue to scale its platform through technology expansion and partner acquisitions.

As part of the deal, DataCenterAndColocation.com President and CEO John Giaquinta will join UPSTACK as a Partner and Managing Director, as well as a true equity stakeholder in one of the industry’s most innovative companies. He also will serve as an Advisor to business customers that are sourcing data center, colocation, cloud, network connectivity and more through the UPSTACK platform.

“We’re excited to bring a data center expert like John to the team,” said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. “UPSTACK got its start by streamlining data center sourcing, so adding an Advisor of John’s caliber and reputation in the data center industry is a welcome validation of our model. We’re pleased to be working together to bring even more services and greater value to our customers.”

Giaquinta has more than 30 years of telecommunications experience with operations and sales organizations supporting several Fortune 500 companies.

Ultimately, Giaquinta chose to partner with UPSTACK based on a long history with the company’s leaders and the opportunity to provide his clients with an even broader portfolio of services and expertise.

“We chose UPSTACK because we have close relationships with our customers, and we wanted to make sure the high-level of expertise and support they have come to expect would only grow moving forward,” said Giaquinta.

Source: UPSTACK