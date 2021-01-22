Julian recently interviewed Guillaume Shama, Aptum Technologies’ new Director, Global Partnerships. In this role, Guillaume is responsible for working with partners to bring solutions to customers.
In this interview, Guillaume talked about:
- His focus since he joined Aptum in this role
- How Aptum is engaging with partners through the Aptum Referral & Reseller Program
- What he is hearing from partners during these unprecedented times, including challenges
- How partners should plan as they look to 2021 – what they should consider and how Aptum is working to support them
- He can also talk about Aptum’s Managed Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, which he sees as having a great impact for Canadian organizations, and as an important consideration for partners in the new year
