UnitedCloud’s 100% Channel Partners can now light-up the Microsoft Teams phone-calling feature for their clients using the existing UnitedCloud UCaaS phone service

UnitedCloud announced a partnership with “Call2Teams”, the unique Microsoft Office 365 voice integration service, to provide a fully integrated Microsoft Teams calling experience to its business customers through Hosted PBX and SIP Trunk services.

The technology partnership addresses the growing demand for Microsoft Teams integration through a simple add-on to an existing UC service. The service is white-labelled and generically available through the 100% channel partner distribution model of UnitedCloud. ISP’s, MSPs and Telco partners are already able to enjoy the combined solutions with a soft release that started in late December 2019.

Microsoft Teams creates a single user environment for collaboration and business communication including the capability for regular phone calls. UnitedCloud customers may want to give their users the simplicity of using the Teams client as a phone but need to keep the essential features, integrations and services they’re using on the UnitedCloud UC Partner platform. By using Call2Teams to enable the phone-calling feature in Microsoft Teams using the customer’s existing UnitedCloud Partner phone services, the customer can continue to enjoy all the key features and services that UnitedCloud partners provide, and just add Microsoft Teams integration as a per-user bolt-on.

“UnitedCloud has built its success on giving partners and their customers the service and features they need and being innovative to help customers grow and be productive. The decision to provide Microsoft Teams integration is driven by our desire to ensure customers can keep the services and features they rely on today, with the end-user experience they are asking for,” said Keith Young, co-founder at UnitedCloud. “We’re delighted to have the Call2Teams service enabling the UnitedCloud calling experience in Microsoft Teams, so customers can provide this new integration for the users that need it, without any disruption or compromise to the services they use in their business”

“Customers are excited about using Microsoft Teams as a unified collaboration environment, but up to now, adding the Teams phone calling feature has been perceived as disruptive or costly. We have worked with UnitedCloud to create a simple per-user add on to their service that allows customers to get all the benefits of Microsoft Teams, without compromising on the services and features they have,” said Mark Herbert, co-founder and CEO of Call2Teams. “Call2Teams is a simple Cloud service that acts as a bridge between Microsoft Teams and the UnitedCloud platform; this means there’s no hardware or software for UnitedCloud or their customers to install and the dial pad simply appears in Microsoft Teams, so customers start using it with the same numbers and call features they have today”

The Call2Teams global platform is enabling UnitedCloud to provide Microsoft Teams integration initially for customers in their Canadian market, with planned roll-out to their US customers when their service launches nationwide later this summer.

For more information, please visit www.unitedcloud.ca