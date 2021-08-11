FlexIP Solutions, a nationwide provider of custom managed communications services to businesses, announced nationwide availability of its Flex Text Business Text Messaging Platform, which allows businesses to reach customers using two-way SMS and MMS text messages.

Flex Text enables organizations to text-enable their main business phone number or toll-free number, so they can connect with customers, employees, members or constituents on their mobile devices for a range of communications, such as:

Notifications

Sales & Marketing Promotions

Live Interactions

Appointment Reminders

Delivery Scheduling & Tracking

Customer Surveys

Customer Support & Trouble Tickets

“There are plenty of statistics to back up the business value of texting, including a 98 percent open rate and 45 percent response rate, but we all know from experience that texting is the best way to reach people,” said Matt Hostacky, Regional Sales Manager at FlexIP Solutions. “You live on your smartphone, and so do your customers, prospects and employees. Flex Text lets your business turn the mobile trend to your advantage. It’s that simple.”

Flex Text is a complete suite of fully customizable and programmable SMS and MMS texting features, including:

Textcasts – Broadcasts text messages in bulk to targeted lists.

– Broadcasts text messages in bulk to targeted lists. Tags – Segment contact lists by geography or demography.

– Segment contact lists by geography or demography. Timetexts – Schedule texts for automated reminders and follow-ups.

– Schedule texts for automated reminders and follow-ups. Surveys – Poll customers via text for feedback and data collection.

– Poll customers via text for feedback and data collection. Pathways – Route inbound texts to automated answers or actions.

– Route inbound texts to automated answers or actions. Series – Schedule text messages at pre-defined intervals.

– Schedule text messages at pre-defined intervals. Groups – Create groups for inbound and outbound messaging.

– Create groups for inbound and outbound messaging. Keywords – Trigger instant responses to texts based on keywords.

– Trigger instant responses to texts based on keywords. Live Routing – Lets customers text chat in real-time with agents.

– Lets customers text chat in real-time with agents. Open API – Text-enable existing productivity applications with custom integrations.

– Text-enable existing productivity applications with custom integrations. Reporting – Receive usage, delivery, response and opt-out reporting.

– Receive usage, delivery, response and opt-out reporting. Push Notifications – Get notified of new chats and queued messages through emails or texts.

For more information on the Flex Text Business Texting Platform, visit www.flexipsolutions.com/flex-text/.