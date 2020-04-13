UC Dialer is a multifunctional Google Chrome extension, that enables dialing from web pages and screen pops in over 40 Web and CRM applications.

Click-to-Call is also known as Click2Call, or Click-to-Dial allows a person to click an object to request an immediate connection – typically via a phone call.

The UC Dialer extension converts phone numbers on web pages into clickable links to allow quick dialing and integrates with various CRMs and Service Desk applications.

Full CRM integration and flexibility make this extension different from many other solutions in the market.

Also the UC Dialer extension supports caller identification and screen pops to search for and open records automatically for note taking, account lookup and review even before the call is answered in a web browser window.