Cracking the diversity nut in the technology sector has still not been busted open. However, that does not mean there are no cracks. Sometimes progress is just slower than you want.

I interviewed Dave Sobel on what he is doing to better understand the data around Women in Tech as well as other minorities. He has been working his network of a few hundred tech companies to get the data. The results roughly mirror what we already know from the many surveys that have been done by other organizations (you can get his take on the numbers in the interview).

The bottom line is that we still have a long way to go.

The solution is so simple. Nurture and hire more women into tech companies. L’Oreal recently put out an add that says women in companies can generate an uptake of 15% profits so there is an economical reason (see ad below). That said, the reasons are even bigger than good old capitalism. It is the right thing to do.

Look around your own office. Fix your house first! Mentor someone to move on up! Each person has the power to help at least ONE more person move up. Collectively, it adds up. It is being part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

As if we needed yet a third reason… We need diversity at the decision tables of tech companies because the end-customers are diverse. Products and services need to reflect your customers. AI needs to serve all people. Having a diverse group of employees and leaders will better fine-tune your products to meet the needs of your customers.

Why women still only represent about 20% of the tech workforces when they make up half of the population seems rather unbalanced by any measurement.

Check out the top 10 things a learned from doing eChannelNEWS interviews with some of the leading women in tech: https://e-channelnews.com/diversity-in-tech-is-more-than-a-number/